BUTTE — Crews are battling a large fire in uptown Butte at the historic M&M bar and cafe.

The fire, located at 9 North Main Street, has covered the Mining City in smoke. Witnesses say firefighters were called at 3 a.m. and the entire interior of the building is gutted.

Officials say the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. At this point, investigators say the cause of the fire is unknown.

There have been no reports of any injuries. We will update you as we get more information.