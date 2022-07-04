Crews battle laundromat fire in Hamilton

A fire outside a laundromat in Hamilton on Saturday may have been sparked by fireworks.

The Hamilton Fire Department stated in a social media post that the fire started a little after 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.

Before arrival, law enforcement on scene advised that the fire had progressed to a nearby structure. Upon arrival, heavy fire was found in a juniper shrub, moving up a sign and into an overhang of a commercial building. The fire was knocked down before extension into the full structure. At this time the cause is under investigation, but illegal fireworks are suspected.

There were no injuries reported. The dollar value of damage has not yet been determined.

An investigation into the fire is underway; anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100.