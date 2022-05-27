Crews battle sawmill fire in Townsend

TOWNSEND - Crews battled an intense fire Thursday night in Townsend at the RY Timber sawmill.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says that the Broadwater Fire Department was joined by crews from Montana City Fire, Eastgate Fire, Tri-Lakes Fire, West Valley Fire, York Fire and others.

There are no reports of injuries, and no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

