Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Crews battle sawmill fire in Townsend

MTN Leading Look - Friday, May 27, 2022
sawmill fire.jpg
Posted at 12:56 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 15:17:32-04

TOWNSEND - Crews battled an intense fire Thursday night in Townsend at the RY Timber sawmill.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says that the Broadwater Fire Department was joined by crews from Montana City Fire, Eastgate Fire, Tri-Lakes Fire, West Valley Fire, York Fire and others.

There are no reports of injuries, and no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119