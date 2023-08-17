Crews fighting structure fire in Teton County

Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Teton County. The fire is along 26th Road NW, east of the town of Bynum.

Chris Hindoien, the mayor of the town of Choteau, said just after 5 p.m. that several agencies from across Teton County have responded to the fire.

Hindoien says the building was "engulfed" and has been destroyed.

Firefighters from Choteau, Pendroy, and Fairfield have responded, as well as water trucks from the Teton County Road Department.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you when we get more information.

