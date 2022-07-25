Crews rescue 10 people from Flathead Lake

Ten people were rescued from Flathead Lake on Saturday, July 23, 2022, by Lake County emergency personnel.

Search and rescue boat crews were dispatched for a report of a vessel taking on water between Wild Horse Island and Yellow Bay.

According to Lake County Search & Rescue, there were 10 people on the vessel - six adults and four children - with only a few life jackets onboard the vessel.

A Good Samaritan was able to keep the vessel in sight and relay critical information to 911.

The first rescue boat arrived on scene just as the boat made the dock in Yellow Bay and was able to confirm all people on board were safe.

SAR said it appeared the vessel was "severely overloaded" with people, which caused it to ride very low in the water.



