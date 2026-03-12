Crews respond to house fire in east Helena Valley

Firefighters from several agencies are responding to a house fire in the Helena Valley, northeast of East Helena.

The house is on Divine Road, east of the Canyon Ferry Road roundabout.

Officials at the scene have the neighborhood blocked off to traffic due to concerns about a large propane tank near the fire.

Viewer pictures sent to MTN show significant damage to the building with flames and smoke billowing out.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN that the structure is a Helena Fire Department firefighter's house.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, nor any information on the suspected cause of the fire.

The fire is not considered suspicious in nature at this time.

We will update you as we get more information.

