Crews respond to large structure fire in Belgrade (video)

BELGRADE — On Saturday, August 27, 2022, several fire departments and emergency-response agencies were at the scene of a structure fire in Belgrade.

At approximately 3 pm a call was made, reporting a large structure fire on Astor Avenue in Belgrade.

One home is reportedly a total loss, according to Fire Chief Greg Tryon with the Central Valley Fire District.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries, and no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



