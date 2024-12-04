Curling provides a way to beat the winter blues

Curling provides physical and mental well-being in winter months

Every Thursday, around 80 people get together to throw stones and sweep the ice at Steed Arena for Last Chance Curling Club in Helena.

"It's a boon for everyone in the winter to keep your mind and body engaged even if it's too cold to go out for your normal hikes," said Ryne Sorensen, a Last Chance Curling Club member.

He joined the club to escape the cold of Montana winters.

Sorensen said, "I was finding that my winters were pretty isolated and low activity."

That is the case for many Montanans. Things like Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, can rise as temperatures dip.

The National Institute of Mental Health says, "It is estimated that millions of Americans experience SAD," and research "suggests that sunlight affects levels of molecules that help maintain normal serotonin levels."

However, people can combat SAD through community engagement and physical activity, which is where the Last Chance Curling Club comes in.

"There's this term, the spirit of curling, and that permeates everything we do. It's about good sportsmanship. There's a phrase called broom stacking; it's the beers you go have with your friends afterward. The fun that surrounds the sport as much as it is actually the sport itself" said club president Amanda Opitz.

The club is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide curling education to the community while keeping people active.

There are fall, winter, and spring sessions, with the entire season starting each year at the beginning of October and ending at the end of May.

If you are interested in joining the club, attending one of their learn-to-curl events is the best way to start.

Another club member, Ashley-Anne Goddard, said, "It can be intimidating to start something new, but everyone here is so friendly that it was just easy to be part of it right away."

Their next one will be on January 5th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and it costs around $10 to attend.

Teams of four can join the league after paying club dues of $30 per person.

"You will not find a better group to be cold with than curlers," said Sorensen.

You can find more information about ways to get involved in the club here.