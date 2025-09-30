The Cut Bank Animal Shelter invited the community to take a walk - literally. On Monday, volunteers walked the shelter’s adoptable dogs up and down Main Street in hopes of connecting them with loving homes.

The event comes at a milestone moment for the shelter, which recently achieved a no-kill status for the first time in its history. That accomplishment is thanks to the leadership of the shelter’s new animal control officer, Kenna Jones, who took over the position around a year-and-a-half ago.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Cut Bank Animal Shelter celebrates no-kill status with adoption event

She said, “I love animals and dogs especially, and being able to find homes for the dogs and be able to facilitate them has been extremely rewarding for me.”

The shelter said the Main Street adoption walk was designed to be fun and visible, an approach used to show the community and anyone considering adding a new furry member to the family.

“People tend to adopt more when they see them out,” Jones explained. “They see their personalities and how they interact with people and in public, and that really helps.”

Michael Schultz, the Cut Bank Chief of Police, said that it’s the community’s continued support that not only keeps the shelter doors open but is largely the reason for the shelter’s no-kill status.

He said, “We can see the support and the willingness people have to bring up food and toys and treats. We want to continue to be a no-kill shelter. It's something that's not possible without help from the community.”

The event led to multiple dogs finding their forever homes on Monday, and the shelter is still asking for community support.

If you’re unable to adopt a dog, donations go a long way in keeping the building running and keeping the animals healthy and supported.

“Any support we can get is appreciated,” said Jones.

Those interested in supporting, volunteering, or adopting, can click click here for more information.