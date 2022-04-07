Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Davis removed as chairman of Blackfeet Business Tribal Council

Timothy Davis
MTN (file photo)
Timothy Davis
Timothy Davis
Blackfeet Tribe sign
Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 17:38:41-04

GREAT FALLS — Timothy Davis has been removed from his position as the chairman of the Blackfeet Business Tribal Council.

The council voted unanimously on Thursday, April 7, 2022, to remove him from the position. The vote was 9-0, with Davis voting for his own removal.

The vote comes just days after several people were taken into custody after Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the FBI executed a search at his residence.

The nine people were charged this week in Blackfeet Tribal Court, primarily on drug and child endangerment charges; click here for details.

Josh Lamson, the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Blackfeet Tribe, noted in a news release: "In order to correct any misinformation that may be in circulation, let me confirm that Chairman Davis was not charged or arrested yesterday morning, and was not in the home at the time of the search."

After voting to remove Davis as the chair, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council selected Iliff "Scott" Kipp, Jr., as the new chairman; Kipp had been serving as the vice-chair.

Although Davis is no longer the chairman, he will continue to serve on the council until his term ends in 2024.

Kipp said in a news release: "The Blackfeet Nation will continue to move forward in a positive way for all the Blackfeet People. The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council stands united to work in the best interest of the Blackfeet Tribe."

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119