Deadly plane crash reported in Lincoln

Lincoln Montana map
MTN
Posted

(UPDATE, 10:14 p.m.) Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN News that it does not appear that anyone on board survived the plane crash at the Lincoln Airport.

The number of people on board and their identities are still being determined. The type of aircraft has not yet been identified.

Dutton noted this is a rapidly developing situation, and much is not fully known at this time.

Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration are on-site to conduct an investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is also working with Montana Department of Transportation and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash comes just two months after a Life Flight helicopter crashed in Lincoln - click here for details.

It also marks the most recent in a string of deadly aviation crashes in Montana:

4 people dead in helicopter crash in eastern Montana 3 people dead after plane crashes in Montana Plane goes off runway near West Glacier; 1 person dead Yellowstone County Commissioner dies in plane crash Small plane crashes at Kalispell airport 3 dead after small plane crashes near West Yellowstone

We will update you as we get more information.

(1st REPORT) Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says emergency crews are responding to an airplane crash near Lincoln, Montana.

The crash appears to have happened at the Lincoln airport.

Dutton said he received reports that the plane was on fire and that Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue was on scene.

The condition of the pilot and any potential passengers has not been reported.

This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates as they become available.

