Deer shot and left to waste in Blaine County

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating after two mule deer bucks were shot and left to waste near Lloyd, about 30 miles south of Chinook.

FWP says that on Friday, April 29, 2022, Game Warden Haden Hussey received a call about the dead deer left on the Young Ranch, a mile north of the Hungry Hollow Road and Lloyd Road intersection.

Investigators determined that the deer were shot with a small caliber weapon and left to waste in the ditch.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to visit the FWP website , call the FWP hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (callers can remain anonymous), or call Warden Hussey at 406-942-2191.

Anyone with information that helps with the investigation may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.



