Deputies respond to a report of 'disturbance with a weapon'

Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a reported "disturbance with a weapon" call in Martin City.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that reports of shots being fired were called in at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Sheriff Heino said nobody has been shot and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence.
Sheriff Heino asks people to avoid Central Avenue in Martin City due to police activity.
We will update you if we get more information.
