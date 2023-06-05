Deputies respond to a report of 'disturbance with a weapon'

Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a reported "disturbance with a weapon" call in Martin City.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that reports of shots being fired were called in at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Sheriff Heino said nobody has been shot and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence.

Sheriff Heino asks people to avoid Central Avenue in Martin City due to police activity.

We will update you if we get more information.

