Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month celebrated in Montana

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month was celebrated at the Capitol Rotunda in Helena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Among the attendees were Governor Greg Gianforte, Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services director Charlie Brereton, Montana Statewide Independent Living Council advocate June Hermanson, community member Kat McCormick, and several key stakeholders.



After the speakers, two groups performed dances - one with Cohesion Dance Project and one with Aspen Adult Services.

Booths were also set up with information about resources for those who know someone or who have developmental disabilities.

Gianforte said in a news release: “Montanans with intellectual and developmental disabilities are a key part of our communities. Over the past few years, we've made historic investments to support individuals with disabilities. While we continue to find new ways to support them, we should also recognize and celebrate the progress we've made.”

The governor also signed a proclamation declaring March to be Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Click here to learn about developmental disability services in Montana.