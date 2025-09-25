Dillon family mourns death of a child; community calls for safer streets

DILLON — A memorial is taking shape for seven-year old Enoch Haworth, who died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bike through a busy intersection on the evening of September 23, 2025. Now community members are asking what can be done to make the intersection safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“I’m Enoch’s grandma and I’m just hoping and praying that this will bring our community together and that somehow, they’ll put lights up for more protection,” says Deb Baker.

WATCH THE VIDEO REPORT:

Dillon family mourns death of a child as community calls for safer streets

She and her 8-year-old grandson Mason, the boy’s cousin, are paying their respects to Enoch.

“This is not the first time that someone has lost a life here and we’re just praying peace for everyone,” says Baker. She cradles her grandson Mason as they sit on the grass outside Beaverhead High School as hundreds of students shuffle across the intersection between the three buildings that make up the campus.

According to the Beaverhead County Sheriff, a few years ago another pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of Montana Highway 91 near the high school.

As officials with the high school wearing safety vests look over students as they cross the intersection, Josh Patterson, the superintendent and principal of Beaverhead High School, says he hopes more can be done to make the intersection safer.

“I think we can always do more and sometimes it’s just getting all the parties at the table to come together and come up with a solution that would be in the best interest of all,” says Patterson.

He says because the intersection is a state highway, there will have to be collaboration between several different agencies but he is confident that there can be a solution.

As the community grieves some have stepped forward to support the family.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; it states:

This fundraiser is to help lift the heavy financial and emotional load the Haworth family is now carrying. Donations will go toward funeral expenses, time away from work, counseling for the family, and other immediate needs as they grieve and heal. Whether you are able to give financially, share this campaign, or simply send love and prayers, every gesture matters. Together, we can surround Cameron, Regina, and their family with care and remind them they are not alone as they navigate this heartbreak.

If you would like to donate, click here.

MTN News has tried to contact the Beaverhead County Attorney for more information on the incident, but we have not yet received a response.

According to a news release from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office, the incident is still being investigated.