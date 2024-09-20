Discover the Hidden Depths of Flathead Lake: A SCUBA Diver’s Paradise

KALISPELL — If you’re seeking adventure beneath the water, Flathead Lake is waiting to be explored. Known for its crystal-clear waters and surrounding cherry orchards, this pristine lake has become a hidden gem for SCUBA diving enthusiasts. While it may not be as well-known as tropical dive spots, Flathead Lake offers a diving experience unlike any other.

SCUBA diving at Flathead Lake

With depths reaching more than 300 feet, Flathead Lake is deeper than the average depths of the Yellow Sea or the Persian Gulf.

Its visibility, often exceeding 100 feet, provides divers with a rare opportunity to explore the lake’s natural beauty, including stunning rock formations and a variety of lake fish. The lake is also considered one of the cleanest in the world for a lake of its type and size.

Glen McKinnon, owner of Flathead SCUBA, shares, “Montana has a lot of very clean, clear lakes, especially here in Flathead. You’ll see perch, bass, rainbows, and lake trout—though not as many pike. It’s a glacial lake, so there’s not a lot of vegetation.”

Beneath the surface, Flathead Lake reveals a unique underwater landscape filled with boulder fields, sunken logs, and remnants from early logging operations. The water can be chilly, typically staying in the 50s and 60s during the summer months, but it’s worth it for the experience.



One of the lake's highlights is Goose Island, a glacial rock outcropping surrounded by fish and boulders. There are also several sunken boats deliberately placed on the lake floor to provide shelter for fish and exciting places for divers to explore. These hidden wrecks add a sense of mystery and wonder to the lake, offering an unforgettable experience for those willing to dive deep.

Although surface water temperatures tend to be warmer, diving deeper past the thermocline can quickly bring temperatures down into the 50-degree range at just 60 feet. However, the water’s clarity allows plenty of light to filter through, making it easier to navigate and enjoy the submerged world.

There are also lesser-known dive sites, such as Summers Bay, famous for a sunken ship and the remains of the old Summers Mill fire, much of which ended up at the bottom of the lake.

Diving in Flathead Lake isn’t limited to summer. Even as the seasons change, SCUBA diving continues year-round. With a thick wetsuit, divers can brave the cold and experience an adventure that’s unique to Montana, making it a one-of-a-kind destination for underwater exploration.

Flathead Lake proves that some of the best SCUBA diving adventures can be found far from the ocean, in the heart of Big Sky Country. To plan your SCUBA trip in the Kalispell region, check out Flathead SCUBA at 203 Business Center Loop, Kalispell, MT 59901 or online at https://flatheadscuba.homesteadcloud.com/

