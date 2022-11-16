Watch Now
Discovery Ski Area set to open for the season

Discovery Ski Area near Philipsburg will open for the season on Nov. 18, 2022.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 16, 2022
PHILIPSBURG – There is some more good news for outdoor enthusiasts as another Western Montana ski resort will open for the season.

Discovery Ski Area near Philipsburg announced on Instagram that they will open for the season on Friday, Nov. 18.

Discovery states they are opening earlier than in past years thanks to early season snowfall and the hard work of the snow crew.

Discovery will announce what runs will be open on its social media pages.

Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area opened up to skiers and snowboarders on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The latest information about Discovery Ski Area can be found at https://www.skidiscovery.com/.

