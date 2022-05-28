Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Doctor describes symptoms of monkeypox; no cases found in Montana

Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 3.57.43 PM.png
MTN News
Mokneypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, part of the same family as smallpox.
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 3.57.43 PM.png
Posted at 9:49 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 11:50:11-04

KALISPELL — Monkeypox - a rare disease typically confined to remote parts of Central and West Africa- is drawing concern from health officials as cases begin to pop up in the United States.

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, part of the same family as smallpox.

Logan Health Hospitalist Dr. Cory Short said symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches and a rash developing one to three days after the onset of fever.

Short said monkeypox is not as transmissible as coronavirus but can be spread by close contact with bodily fluids.

He said no cases of monkeypox have been detected yet in Montana, but those who are traveling to high-risk areas in Africa should be looking out for possible symptoms.

“So, if you’re traveling to an area that’s known to have cases, having fevers, having chills, malaise and develop a rash, get in to be seen by a provider,” said Short.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said rodents imported from West Africa were the source of a human monkeypox outbreak in the United States in 2003.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119