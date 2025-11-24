Documentary explores Montana's deadly stretch of Highway 212

A documentary about one of Montana's most dangerous roads premieres on MTN's The Spot channel on Monday, November 24, 2025. It was created by the University of Montana School of Journalism film crew.

The Montana stretch of US Highway 212 rolls through the peaceful hill country of southeastern Montana, crossing the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations on its route to Wyoming and across the country. This rural, two-lane road is popular with semi-drivers; it’s a more direct route east than the interstate.

But the road has a different reputation with the people who live along it. They call it the Highway of Death.

University of Montana School of Journalism documentary to be shown statewide

Crashes along 212 have claimed hundreds of lives and impacted every community along the 140-mile stretch. A ten-year safety study by the Montana DOT uncovered the many complex reasons for the continuing death toll. Despite millions of dollars of investment in improvements, the deaths continue and the communities have had enough.

Students in the University of Montana School of Journalism’s documentary film program created this powerful film told from the perspective of families who have lost loved ones on this deadly stretch of highway.

You can watch the 30-minute "Highway Of Death" special on Monday at 6 p.m. on The Spot channel. In the Great Falls viewing area, The Spot is over the air channel 3.2, and also available on Spectrum cable channel 12 and DirecTV channel 4.

It will air again on November 26 at 7 p.m., and December 5 at 8:30 p.m.