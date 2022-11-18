Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Doe and fawn rescued from Clark Fork River

Doe and fawn rescued from Clark Fork River
MISSOULA FIRE DEPARTMENT
Doe and fawn rescued from Clark Fork River
Doe and fawn rescued from Clark Fork River
Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 15:27:20-05

MISSOULA - The City of Missoula Fire Department headed out to an unusual call on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Firefighters were called out at about 7:30 a.m. to help a doe and her fawn that fell through the ice of the Clark Fork River near the Doubletree Hotel.

Firefighters used rope and ice water rescue techniques to successfully rescue both animals.

The fire department thanked the City of Missoula Police Department "for their assistance and for capturing this awesome rescue!"

TRENDING

Doe and fawn rescued from Clark Fork River

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App