Doe and fawn rescued from Clark Fork River

MISSOULA - The City of Missoula Fire Department headed out to an unusual call on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Firefighters were called out at about 7:30 a.m. to help a doe and her fawn that fell through the ice of the Clark Fork River near the Doubletree Hotel.

Firefighters used rope and ice water rescue techniques to successfully rescue both animals.

The fire department thanked the City of Missoula Police Department "for their assistance and for capturing this awesome rescue!"

