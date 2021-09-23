Drive-through clinic in Vaughn will offer flu and COVID vaccinations

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health will host a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Vaughn on Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will be at 360 Post Avenue in Vaughn. Individuals must be 12 or older to receive a flu shot and/or COVID vaccine.

The clinic is open to anyone, and will offer both flu and COVID vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines are free, and flu shots are $35 or free with most insurance.

Trixie Smith, Alluvion Health Prevention Services Manager for Alluvion, said in a news release, ““We are excited to be partnering with the Vaughn community to give people convenient access to immunizations. Vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza are important steps that individuals can take to protect themselves, their communities, and their loved ones.”

Alluvion reports that Cascade County currently has 1,236 active COVID cases, and 48% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Alluvion Health is currently administering nearly 600 COVID-19 tests per day at their drive-through testing site in Great Falls at 2416 11th Avenue South (University of Providence Recreation Center Building.)

With the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine on August 23rd, Alluvion Health says they hope this will increase the public’s confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Alluvion also said: "We continue to encourage the community to follow CDC recommendations which include masking indoors while in public places, social distancing when possible, staying home when you are sick, and getting tested if symptoms are consistent with COVID-19."

For more information, visit the Alluvion website , or call Alluvion at 406-454-6973.