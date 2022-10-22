Driver cited for collision that resulted in bicyclist's death

BOZEMAN — Kelly Fulton, a Bozeman High School teacher, died several days after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work in Bozeman. Fulton is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their two sons, ages five and two.

The driver of the truck has now been cited for careless driving resulting in the death or serious bodily injury of another person, a misdemeanor charge.

According to the Bozeman Police Department, David Casto of Bozeman, 47 years old, was cited on Thursday, October 20, 2022, and has been ordered to appear before the Bozeman Municipal Court to answer to the citation.

The police department released the following information on Friday, October 21:

The investigation found the driver of the vehicle, identified as David Casto, 47, of Bozeman, was traveling westbound on Oak Street where he failed to stop for a red traffic signal at the intersection of North 15th Avenue. As Casto entered the intersection his vehicle struck Fulton. Fulton had been riding his bicycle and traveling southbound on 15th Avenue on a green traffic signal. Fulton was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Casto remained at the scene of the collision and has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

The collision happened on October 4. Fulton was taken first to Bozeman Deaconess hospital, then later to Billings for further treatment.

Fulton died on October 10 due to the injuries he sustained in the collision.

An online fundraiser has been launched to support Fulton's family.