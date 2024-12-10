Watch Now
Driver dies in rollover crash near Butte

A man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash just west of Butte on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

It happened along a dirt road that runs between Butte and the community of Rocker, just past South Excelsior Avenue.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 2 p.m.

An MHP trooper said an unidentified man was found dead at the scene of the rollover crash, and the vehicle was resting on its roof.

At this time, there is no word on the suspected cause of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

