BILLINGS — A vehicle crashed into Rimrock Mall in Billings on Monday morning.

Billings police said it happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at D-Bat Baseball & Softball Academy.

The 63-year-old male driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The extent and dollar value of damage to the business has not yet been determined.

Police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.