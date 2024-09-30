Driver rescued after car ends up in Flathead River

MISSOULA — One person was taken to the hospital on early Saturday, September 28, 2024, after a vehicle went off the road and ended up fully submerged in the Flathead River.

The City of Polson Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle in the water at in the area of Seventh Avenue and Kerr Dam Road at about 1 a.m.

Emergency rews arrived to find a vehicle about 100 feet off shore in around 15 feet of water after the driver missed a curve in the road and ended up in the water.



A good Samaritan went into the river and helped rescue the driver, who was then lifted up the steep embankment and taken to a hospital, a social media post states.

Crews from Lake County Search & Rescue waded out to confirm no one else was in the car.

The driver was the only person in the car, which was pulled from the water at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

There is no word on the person's current condition.