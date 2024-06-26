Drowning victim near Craig has been identified

HELENA — The man who drowned in the Missouri River near Craig last week has been identified as 71-year old Danial Francis Gard.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said on Tuesday that Gard reportedly went overboard trying to retrieve an oar that went into the water.

Friends were able to pull him back aboard and he was taken to the boat launch in Craig, but efforts to revive Gard were not successful.

Gard’s death has been ruled an accident.

