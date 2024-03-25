East Helena Volunteer Fire Department welcomes a new chief

East Helena Volunteer Fire Department recently welcome Roger Campbell as its new fire chief. He started in January of this year after previous chief Troy Maness stepped down. Campbell has 24 years with the department and loves the work.

“I guess I’m considered an adrenaline junkie. It's the lights and the sirens. The big part of it is helping people out, and that's why I got into it. I want to be part of the community. I've lived in the community the whole time. So, just want to help out the community,” says Campbell.

Campbell works as a police officer with the Federal Reserve during his normal day job. Originally from the Helena Valley, Campbell has seen the area change throughout the decades. He says that as the area grows and more folks move in, they’ve seen call volume go up.

“Thankfully, we're pretty tight with the other departments in the valley, to the northwest Eastgate, or East Valley, to the West Eastgate. And the mutual aid and the cooperation between those departments is amazing. So, kind of helps us out,” says Campbell.

East Helena Fire Department is dependent on volunteers. Campbell says that one of the biggest issues facing the department is a lack of volunteers.

“The biggest challenge that we're facing right now is still membership, retaining members, getting members to join the department as we are one of, I believe, it's 12 other volunteer departments in the valley,” says Campbell.

Other than membership, Campbell says there’s not too much he hopes to change other than upgrading equipment, replacing old stuff, and getting a new truck.