Eastern Montana digging out after big snow storm

BAKER — First they heard it. Then they saw it. Winds pushed snow so high in parts of eastern Montana, some residents had to literally dig out.

"Yeah, it was just big and it's still out there. The whole north side of the house is still completely drifted and it’s a good four or five feet deep still," says Randi Selle, who lives near Baker.

From closed roads to downed power lines, the storm took its toll. Ranchers were working overtime, just trying to keep young livestock alive.

Some communities have seen nearly three feet of snow in recent weeks. Even so, roughly 80 percent of Montana is still running short when it comes to moisture in the soil.



TRENDING ARTICLES

