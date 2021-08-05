Eden community prepares to celebrate anniversary

EDEN — Everyone has heard the cliche - if you take care of things, they will last - and that the small community of Eden is a prime example. This community - about 20 miles south of Great Falls - has passed the test of time, and so has its community building, which will be 101 years old this month.

"My mother and father had their first dance in that building, way back in 1920,” said life-long Eden resident Jim Pilgeram. “I had my first dance with my wife there. They have had a lot of memories in that building.”

Among those memories are the Eden dances. “Oh yeah, Eden dances were famous back in the day, when my grandparents were young. All summer long they have these dances every Friday night,” said event coordinator and fifth-generation Eden resident Sherry Dow.

These dances were an Eden specialty and with the upkeep of the community center, Dow hopes to continue with more activities in the future.

“What really pushed this was we want it to be here for the next 100 years so our kids can do stuff like this.” Said Dow.

The town’s 100th celebration is what really sparked the celebration - but last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic erupted, the festivities had to be put on hold.

This year may not be the 100th anniversary, but it’s still a reason to celebrate. The celebration will be held at the Eden Community Hall on Saturday, August 14, beginning at noon. There will be pie, ice cream, and BBQ, as well as dancing and a cornhole tournament.

For more information check out Eden Montana’s Facebook page or call Sherry at 406-799-4798.



