Elderly woman dies in Missoula structure fire

MISSOULA — An elderly woman died in a structure fire in Missoula on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The Missoula Fire Department was called to the scene of the fire on Cooley Street just after 11:15 p.m.

Crews found black smoke coming from the front of a small trailer home engulfed in black smoke.

Neighbors told firefighters that an elderly woman might be inside the home, a news release states.

Firefighters went inside to search for the woman.

The victim — whose name and age have not yet been released — was found in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

"The Missoula Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident," the release states.

