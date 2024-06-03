Elderly woman injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park

GREAT FALLS — Officials at Yellowstone National Park says that an elderly woman was seriously injured by a bison on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

A news release says that the bison gored the 83-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina, near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake.

The bison, which park staff say was defending its space, came within a few feet of the woman and lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns.

The woman sustained what are said to be "serious" injuries.

Emergency responders took her to the Lake Medical Clinic where she was then flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

There is no word on the woman's current condition.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.

Park staff said in the news release that wildlife in Yellowstone National Park can be dangerous when approached.

When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 75 feet away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.