BUTTE - An elephant was running loose on Harrison Avenue in Butte on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after it temporarily escaped from a traveling circus that’s in town.

Butte Civic Center Manager Bill Melvin confirmed the elephant temporarily got loose from the Jordan World Circus that’s in town in the Civic Center.

Melvin said the elephant’s handlers were washing the female elephant outside the Civic Center when a passing vehicle backfired and spooked the animal.

Brittany McGinnis shared this video:

Elephant briefly runs loose in Butte

The elephant ran across busy Harrison Avenue, stopping traffic and bewildering people, while a handler ran after it.

The elephant was soon safely corralled back at the Civic Center without injury, according to Melvin.

