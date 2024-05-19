Elk calving season prompts warning from Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is warning visitors that elk calving season is underway and can pose dangers for visitors.
The park says that elk cows are much more aggressive during calving and may attack or kick sight-seers.
The agency offered the following advice in a news release:
- Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.
- Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m), or the length of two full sized busses, from elk.
- If an elk runs toward you, run away. Find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
- Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.
