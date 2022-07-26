Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Emergency crews fight fire at Billings auto repair shop

bfire.png
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 13:00:39-04

Billings Fire Department crews were fighting flames at an automotive repair shop early Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The fire department was called to Ace Automotive at 242 Nall Avenue at 1:19 a.m.

The biggest challenge for firefighters was the lack of easily accessible water hydrants, city spokeswoman Victoria Hill said in a news release.

bfire2.png
Billings fire crews battle a blaze at the Ace Automotive repair shop early Tuesday.

The fire department was using a water shuttle, and Lockwood provided mutual aid with its water tender.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

Hill said two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING NOW

bfire3.png
Fire broke out early Tuesday at the Ace Automotive repair shop in Billings.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover