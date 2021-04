BILLINGS — Emergency crews responded to a fire in downtown Billings on Monday morning.

The fire along the 500 block of North 26th Street was reported at about 9:30 a.m.

The fire was burning in what appeared to be a vacant building.

Traffic in the areas was blocked off between Fourth Avenue North to Sixth Avenue North.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.