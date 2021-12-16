Emergency crews respond to house fire in Butte

BUTTE — A dramatic scene unfolded on Thursday as the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department battled to put out a house fire at 724 South Placer in Uptown Butte.

At about 2:45 p.m., three engines responded to the fire and began working to contain it.

The home is occupied by a father and his three children, but fortunately they were not home when the fire started.

The family arrived home to see it smoking and rushed to a neighbor's house to call 911.

There is no word yet on the amount of damage.

According to Fire Marshall Kelly J. Lee, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information.