Emergency crews respond to structure fire SE of Great Falls

MTN
Posted at 2:32 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 16:39:19-04

Emergency crews from several agencies responded to a fire southeast of Great Falls on Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at or near the Big Stone Colony along Goon Hill Road, several miles west of Sand Coulee.

Initial reports indicate that the structure is a wood-working shop.

As of 2:15 p.m., the fire appears to be controlled.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Responding agencies included Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Malmstrom Air Force Base, and Great Falls Fire Rescue.

We will update you if we get more information.

