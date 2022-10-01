Emergency crews respond to train derailment east of Bridger

Emergency crews are at the scene of a 15-car train derailment about a half-mile east of Bridger in Carbon County.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, forcing the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.

Residents in the immediate area have been issued an evacuation warning, according to Carbon County emergency management officials.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, heavy equipment and operators are on site to begin clearing the derailment

Officials did not say what product the train was hauling, but photos from the scene show crashed tanker cars.

These cars often haul liquid commodities, which could include potentially explosive materials such as crude oil or other hazardous materials.

Carbon Alert Train derailment east of Bridger in Carbon County (September 30, 2022)

At this point, there have been no injuries reported, and there is no word yet on the suspected cause of the derailment.

Responders from Bridger Fire, Carbon County Department of Emergency Services, BNSF railroad, and other agencies are responding.

We will update you when we get more information.



