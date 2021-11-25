Emergency crews were called out on Thursday afternoon to respond to a fire just north of Great Falls.

It happened just east of Bootlegger Trail a little after 1 p.m.

The fire was contained primarily to a large pile of logs.

Firefighters from several volunteer agencies responded and prevented the fire from spreading to any nearby homes.

MTN Emergency crews respond to fire just north of Great Falls (November 25, 2021)

The powerful winds were blowing the flames and smoke away from several homes.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged homes at this point.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you if we get more information.