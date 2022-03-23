Emergency crews tackle structure fire in Belgrade

BOZEMAN — Fire crews from several agencies responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Royal Road in Belgrade on Wednesday, according to the Central Valley Fire District (CVFD).

CVFD reported the fire on social media at about 7:40 a.m.

Bozeman Fire also responded, providing mutual aid, and reported defensive fire operations were underway.

Defensive fire operations are conducted from the exterior of a structure when crews are unable to initiate an interior attack.

By 8:42 a.m., CVFD reported crews had called for fire control and continued to watch for hotspots.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



