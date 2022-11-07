'Emergency travel only' alert for Missoula

The Missoula Police Department has issued an alert stating that the City of Missoula is now under an "emergency travel only" order.

Icy roads have caused numerous slide-offs and crashes in and around the city.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold emergency crews are responding to numerous crashes, and several roads are closed within the city due to crashes and extremely icy conditions.

Monday's wintry weather also prompted Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) to cancel all after-school athletics and activities. Buses are expected to run as usual, but MCPS says there may some delays due to road conditions.

Slick and snow-covered roads have created hazardous driving conditions across much of the region.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed.

MDT provides the following winter safety driving information:

