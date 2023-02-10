Empanada Joint in Missoula plans to close

MISSOULA - The Empanada Joint on East Main Street in Missoula will permanently close its doors on Saturday, March 4.

Owner Solange Brunet wrote in a Facebook post:

Brunet says that the rent is going to double soon, and she wants to close on her own terms.

In addition to the store's closing, Brunet shared that she sold their food truck, the vehicle that kept the restaurant afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brunet has been serving customers for the past 11 years.



TRENDING

