Entrepreneur brings Oaxaca to Montana through dance and culture events

BILLINGS — Rooted in his Oaxacan heritage, one Billings entrepreneur is working to bring his traditions to Montana through community dance events that celebrate Mexican culture and connection.

Watch how one Billings man is hoping to share his Mexican culture through dance:

For 28-year-old Gabino Ramirez, the infectious rhythm of dancing has always drawn him in.

“I really love dancing. Give me any beat and I'll dance to it," said Ramirez.

Born and raised in Hardin, he grew up surrounded by fiestas, food and family.

"You drink hot chocolate, (eat) bread, lots of food, and in the end, around five o'clock or so, you just start dancing to, like, banda or cumbia," said Ramirez. "I just love being part of that environment. It just feels good."

Courtesy image Ramirez with his wife and son.

Ramirez’s parents immigrated to the United States from Oaxaca, Mexico, over 30 years ago. He said that, like many immigrant families, they worked hard to build a life in Montana and help send money back to loved ones in Mexico.

His family has become well-established in the area. His uncle, Valente “Speedy” Ramirez, runs Speedy and Flo’s Sweet Corn, and another uncle owns a Billings Mexican grocery store, Aborrote Asunción. While they have all left their native homes to build a better one for themselves, they never left their Oaxacan roots behind.

"Sometimes they can't go to Oaxaca, and I think if I do this, I'm bringing Oaxaca to Montana, and I think it can't get any better than that," said Ramirez. “I'm very passionate about culture. I think it's a big part of my life."

Like his family, he hopes to establish a strong cultural connection to his home state. Earlier this year, Ramirez returned to Montana with his wife and three-year-old son after living in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami. He noticed that a place where Mexican and Latino residents could come together to celebrate their culture openly and joyfully was lacking in Billings.

That realization sparked an idea to bring Oaxaca to Montana.

"Especially when I see videos back home, everyone's dancing, and you just start missing, and I think that's why I'm doing what I'm doing,” said Ramirez.

In August, Ramirez hosted his first community dance event, Noche de Oaxaca, at Craft Local. He expected a small turnout, but instead, more than 100 people showed up to dance.

"And that was on a Sunday," said Ramirez.

Gabino Ramirez His first event, hosted at Craft Local, featured different styles of dancing, and it was a success for Ramirez.

The success inspired Ramirez to take the idea further and is now launching a new company and event series called "Noche Sin Frontera," which is Spanish for “Night Without Borders.”

“It feels really nice to be part of an event where you're accepted by everyone, and all of my events, no one's going to judge you for your dancing. We actually encourage you to dance," said Ramirez.

His goal is to host cultural celebrations throughout the year, including major Mexican holidays such as Día de los Muertos and Cinco de Mayo, while also welcoming people of all backgrounds.

"That's why my brand is called 'Noche Sin Frontera,' 'Night Without Borders.' Everyone's welcome. It doesn't matter what race you are, everyone's welcome," said Ramirez.

Ramirez will host his second event to celebrate Día de los Muertos this Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Billings. It will feature live music, traditional dancing, and lessons by a local dance instructor with Raizetna Dance Company.

The event is open to all ages, not only for all to honor loved ones who have passed, but also to teach the next generation about their heritage.

“That's what motivates me because I have a three-year-old myself," said Ramirez. "He can go to travel to Oaxaca and then come back, and there's another dance event.”

For Ramirez, the company is more than just music and dancing, but a step closer to building community, celebrating heritage, and reminding others that culture has no borders.

"I'm just planting the seed, because who knows, maybe no one will show up," said Ramirez. "But I'd rather try than not try at all.”

The Día de los Muertos celebration will be hosted at the Elks Lodge, 2413 Montana Ave., on Saturday, Nov 1. The event starts at 5 p.m., with dancing beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, and children 15 and under get in free.