Event in Geraldine will offer life-saving training to rural residents

GERALDINE — The team at Geraldine Community Ambulance is gearing up to offer a unique training opportunity for residents in the area, designed to teach life-saving techniques to those living in rural areas.

The course, titled "Far Out and Waiting," will provide practical guidance for handling medical emergencies while waiting for professional help to arrive.

A Critical Need for Rural Communities

Kevin Hickman, an EMT with the Geraldine Community Ambulance, explained the importance of the upcoming training.

"It was the brainchild of the Montana Farmers Union, and it's directed to laypeople who don't have a medical background," Hickman said. "Just kind of the nature of the beast with rural EMS is that sometimes it takes a little while to get to the far reaches of our areas."The training aims to equip rural residents with the knowledge and skills needed to provide basic first aid, CPR, rescue breathing, and other life-saving measures in emergencies. For rural communities, where ambulance response times may be delayed due to distance, this knowledge can be the difference between life and death.

Open to All, But Focused on Rural Areas

While anyone is welcome to attend the session, the primary target audience is rural residents who may face long wait times for emergency services.



"It's especially for those who live in rural areas and want to learn what they can do when they have an illness or medical emergency while waiting for the ambulance to get there," Hickman said.

Key Medical Emergencies Covered

The training will cover a range of critical medical situations, including heart attacks, strokes, and heat and cold-related emergencies.

Participants will learn how to act quickly and effectively in these scenarios, potentially saving lives while waiting for emergency responders.

Event Details and How to Attend

The "Far Out and Waiting" training will take place on Tuesday, October 29th, at 6:00 PM at the Senior Center in Geraldine. The event is open to all ages, and you don’t need to be from Geraldine to participate.

"We really don't care where you're from," Hickman emphasized. "If you want to come and learn some of these things and become a little better informed about what you can do, then you're most definitely welcome."For more information on how to sign up and participate in this important training, visit the Geraldine Community Ambulance's website for details.

For more information and to sign up, call or text 406-439-2195 , or email jcopenhaver@montanafarmersunion.com.