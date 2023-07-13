ExplorationWorks features new Lego exhibit

HELENA — Lego toys can be found everywhere there are people with a passion for hands-on creating and fun - including at ExplorationWorks in Helena as part of a new exhibit.

"There were bins at the front door to drop by and donate your LEGOs and the community came out and gave us thousands of LEGOs," said Matt Jetty, the Facilities & Exhibits director.

On Wednesday, ExplorationWorks unveiled their new 16-foot mural made from the small bricks that will greet visitors as they walk in.

"About 75 people worked on this thing," said Jetty.

The countless bricks form a panel that features robotic moving parts and scenes of the ExplorationWorks robot against a Montana-themed backdrop.

Jetty say's it's all thanks to the community: "If you would count the people who donated Legos, you know, it was a community build," said Jetty.

Ryan Burg

The mural left Greg Strizich in awe. Strizich is the CEO of Intrepid Credit Union, a sponsor of the mural.

"I saw the mural when it was in the stage of transformation and to see it completed now and to see the vision come to reality, it is just fantastic and exceeds my wildest expectations," said Strizich.

Jetty says the mural's purpose is to pay homage to the iconic blocks for their ability to help kids of all ages express their creativity and realize their ideas.

ExplorationWorks is at 995 Carousel Way; the phone number is 406-457-1800. . Click here to visit the website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter