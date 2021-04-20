Explosion and fire reported in Choteau

GREAT FALLS — There has been an explosion of some type at or near an apartment building in Choteau, and emergency crews are now battling a fire at the building.

The mayor of Choteau, Chris Hindoien, relayed the information to KRTV just after noon on Tuesday.

City officials urge people to avoid Main Avenue North, and this is a "large incident" and firefighters need the space and area.

At this point, we do not know if there have been any injuries, nor the possible cause.

We have a reporter headed to Choteau and will update you as we get more information.