Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Explosion injures one person at Glasgow stockyard

glasgow montana map
MTN News
glasgow montana map
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 11:09:43-04

An explosion occurred on April 6, 2023, at a stockyard in Glasgow.

Workers were branding heifers when the propane tank they were using caught on fire.

The building filled with gas and eventually exploded. Everyone had safely evacuated at the time of explosion.

One person was evacuated via Mercy Flight helicopter to a hospital in Great Falls due to smoke inhalation, and he is in stable condition.

Click here to read more at Western Ag Network.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!