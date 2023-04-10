Explosion injures one person at Glasgow stockyard

An explosion occurred on April 6, 2023, at a stockyard in Glasgow.
Workers were branding heifers when the propane tank they were using caught on fire.
The building filled with gas and eventually exploded. Everyone had safely evacuated at the time of explosion.
One person was evacuated via Mercy Flight helicopter to a hospital in Great Falls due to smoke inhalation, and he is in stable condition.
Click here to read more at Western Ag Network.
