Fairfield community is fundraising with gift baskets for pool upgrade

FAIRFIELD — People in the town of Fairfield are working to make some much-needed upgrades to their community pool.

Last year, Fairfield was forced to remove the diving board at their pool for the safety of their swimmers. After the removal, the town of Fairfield decided to raise money for a new $15,000 pool slide.

To raise money, the Fairfield community has started a weekly gift basket raffle on their Facebook page. People can donate a gift basket that will later be posted to the page and then given to the highest bidder at the end of the week.

“We’re so blessed to live in such a great community, giving and donating and helping out where we can,” said Tammy Comer, the Clerk-Treasurer for Fairfield. “Our pool has been here since 1961.”

The Facebook page also notes: "Not only do we post these baskets on Face Book, we have the raffle picture and details posted at Fairfield Drug and at the Fairfield Town Office. So, if you know people that may be interested in bidding on these awesome baskets that do not have Face Book, please send them to the Fairfield Town Office or Fairfield Drug."