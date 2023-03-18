Watch Now
Family escapes house fire in Butte

Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 14:08:57-04

A family escaped a house fire on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Butte.

Fire ripped through the house at 901 South Colorado Street after the owner noticed the fire at about 3:20 am.

The owner told MTN News he was able to wake up his wife and 11-year-old grandson and they escaped the home unharmed.

Butte firefighters evacuated a neighboring home and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

There is no word yet on the amount of damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

