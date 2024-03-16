Family and former colleagues remember Bozeman icon I-Ho Pomeroy

BOZEMAN — I-Ho Pomeroy, beloved City Commissioner and restaurant owner passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy felt by her family, former colleagues, and the broader Bozeman community.

"She was not a person, she was a force of nature," says I-Ho's daughter, Jin-Ju Jahns.

According to her family, I-Ho passed away peacefully at her home on March 12. Known for her eponymous restaurant, I-Ho's Korean Grill, and her time serving on Bozeman’s City Commission, Jin-Ju says I-Ho had a great attitude until the very end.

"We still had a lot of great moments in the last eight months. I've never seen someone go through that much difficulty with that big of a smile," says Jahns.

Chet Layman

Her former colleague on the City Commission, Mayor Terry Cunningham, says the news of Pomeroy’s death hit him hard.

"I-Ho was one of the brightest lights we've ever had in this community. I'll make sure that we always remember that that light is never extinguished," says Cunningham. "She is truly one of the most remarkable human beings I've ever met in my life."



Former Mayor Cyndy Andrus says I-Ho was a positive and passionate force to have on the commission.

"She was a very strong advocate for the homeless, for affordable housing, for resources that supported those things, for mental health, and for a walkable, bikeable community," says Andrus.

And her caring nature for the community will live on.

"She cared immensely about people in the community and she cared about people who she had never met and didn't even know," states Andrus.

Montana State University announced it will recognize Pomeroy with the university's highest form of commendation, an Honorary Doctorate at Spring Commencement.

As for her family?

"We're grieving, but we're okay. She's at peace now, and she had a really good life. She was at peace with the life she led and at peace with going," says Jahns.